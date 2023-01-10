WWE Rumors on Edge, Beth Phoenix, Xavier Woods' Injury and Potential WWE Sale

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Edge, Beth Phoenix Returning to WWE Soon

We already knew we had not seen the last of the Edge vs. The Judgment Day feud.

Now we're getting a better idea of when the rivalry will pick back up.

Fightful Select reported WWE has Edge "penciled in" for a Hell in the Cell match against Finn Balor at the Royal Rumble event. While those plans could change—they were in place prior to Survivor Series—the conventional wisdom is that Edge will return to WWE programming sooner than later.

The Hall of Famer has not wrestled on television since losing an I Quit match to Balor at Extreme Rules in October. Edge gave up in the match in an attempt to save Phoenix, his wife, from a Conchairto from Rhea Ripley, who then went through with the vicious attack anyway.

The Fightful report indicated an Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Balor and Ripley match is also expected to take place at February's Elimination Chamber event.

Xavier Woods Expected to Return by Rumble

The New Day has been conspicuously quiet since winning the NXT tag team championships, and we now have a good idea for the reason.

Xavier Woods is dealing with an undisclosed injury, per PW Insider (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News). While Woods is not cleared for in-ring competition yet, it's expected he will be back ahead of the Royal Rumble later this month.

The New Day has not competed since the Dec. 27 edition of Raw, which saw them team with Madcap Moss to defeat Imperium. Woods and Kofi Kingston have not wrestled on NXT in nearly a month, when they defeated Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs on the Dec. 14 episode.

Kingston has been wrestling in singles competition on NXT, SmackDown and at live shows in the interim.

WWE Sale Has Been in Works for 'Years'

Rumors of a potential WWE sale are nothing new, but it feels like we're finally reaching a point where a deal may happen.

Vince McMahon's hostile return to the board of directors earlier this month, along with the hiring of JPMorgan, indicated that the company was, for the first time, on the precipice of being bought out.

Conrad Thompson said the plan has been in place ever since Nick Khan joined the company from CAA.

Thompson said on the What Happened When podcast (h/t Andre Porter of Ringside News):

"I've been saying on this program for a while that WWE was going to sell. Do you know why I said that? Because I knew. You know how I knew? Remember when Nick Khan first joined WWE? Well he joined, and he was, of course, an agent. You've heard of like UTA and CAA and WME, all these big Hollywood agencies. He was a guy who was helping to negotiate contracts and make deals and things like that. I happened to have some friends who needed representation like that. We'll say that.

"My friend was represented by the same company that Nick Khan was sort of running, and when my friend sees that the guy who runs this big agency is now going to WWE, he thought, 'What the f--k? This doesn't make any sense.' So he called his contact and said, 'Dude, what's up with Nick going, blah, blah, blah.' He said, and this is years ago now, 'Yea. He's got a deal with Vince where in his contract, he gets a big payday when he helps facilitate the sale.' He told me the number, and I won't say the number because that's talking about somebody's money and that's not cool, but let's just say this, it's more than AEW's TV contract is for a year. It's a lot. It's a lot, a lot. So when you hear it's a lot, a lot, you think, 'Well why would this guy go here?', Ah ha, and now, Ta Da. I've heard backchanneling before Mean Gene passed away, he said, 'Well, I heard from', and I won't say who he heard it from, 'When the stock gets to so and so,' This has been brewing for a while. I know a lot of wrestling fans have been thinking, 'Well this is just a brand new development.' It's years old."

Khan joined WWE in 2020 after a successful run at CAA and is the co-CEO alongside Stephanie McMahon.

