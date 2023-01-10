X

    Mets' Updated Payroll After Carlos Correa Contract Falls Through

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 10, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 22: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins bats against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
    Ed Zurga/Getty Images

    The New York Mets appear to have lost out in the Carlos Correa sweepstakes, but it might be a good thing for the payroll.

    Correa agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Mets had previously agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with Correa, but it wasn't finalized because of concerns with his physical.

    New York was staring at a $384 million payroll with $111 million in luxury taxes after the initial deal, per Passan. The team now has a $329.6 million tax payroll, per Spotrac, with an active payroll of $298 million.

    Though the Mets still lead the league in the category, they aren't yet the first team to top $300 million.

