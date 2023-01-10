Carlos Correa's Twins Contract Shocks MLB Twitter After Failed Mets, Giants Deals

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

For the third time this winter, Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive contract.

This time it's the Minnesota Twins coming through with a six-year, $200 million deal that includes a vesting option that could take the total value up to $270 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal, much like Correa's previous agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, is pending a physical.

Correa's offseason journey began with an agreement on a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants. The finalization of that contract hit a snag over concerns with the shortstop's physical, which led to him agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets...which led to that deal hitting a snag, once again over the physical.

As you could expect, social media had a field day with the latest development.

Of the three deals, this one seems likeliest to stick. Correa signed with the Twins last offseason, which means their doctors already have a good understanding of his medical history.

If Minnesota had any real concern about Correa's long-term health, it's unlikely the small-market club would be willing to offer the richest contract in club history. The six-year term also greatly limits the Twins' exposure in comparison to the Giants and Mets deals, which were doubled in length.

Will any of these factors stop the widespread mockery of this situation? Absolutely not.