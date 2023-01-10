2023-24 CFP Title Odds: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State Headline Early Betting Favorites

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The college football season may be over, but bettors don't need to fret.

They can already gamble on the 2023 campaign.

DraftKings Sportsbook listed odds to win the College Football Playoff national championship next season, and the Georgia Bulldogs were the favorites to take home the trophy for a third consecutive year.

Here is a list of the top teams, according to the title odds:

1. Georgia +275 (bet $100 to win $275)

2. Alabama +500

3. Ohio State +800

4. Michigan +1000

5. USC +1400

5. Clemson +1400

While things will surely change with the transfer portal, NFL decisions and late recruiting additions before the season kicks off, it's hard to argue with Georgia's spot atop the odds list.

After all, it just won the national championship for the second straight year and did so this time with an overwhelming performance in a 65-7 throttling of TCU.

The Horned Frogs were overmatched from a talent standpoint, but it was still a stunning performance by the Bulldogs under the sport's brightest spotlight.

Now they will turn their attention toward trying to three-peat in 2023.

