    Stetson Bennett, Georgia Set CFP Title Game Record with 38 First-Half Points vs. TCU

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 10, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 21-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter during the Georgia Bulldogs game versus the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    It turns out the real College Football Playoff national championship game may have been Georgia's 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the semifinals.

    Monday's national title game appears to be nothing more than a formality for the Bulldogs after escaping that one, and they wasted no time letting the Big 12 runner-up TCU Horned Frogs know who would be lifting the trophy.

    Stetson Bennett and the rest of Georgia's loaded roster steamrolled their way to a 38-7 halftime lead in a record-setting performance.

    Chris Vannini of The Athletic noted the Bulldogs' 38 points set the all-time mark for first-half scoring in a CFP title game.

    The SEC powerhouse is well on its way to clinching a second consecutive national championship, and TCU's defense has put up little resistance to stop it from happening.

