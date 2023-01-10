Stetson Bennett, Georgia Set CFP Title Game Record with 38 First-Half Points vs. TCU

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It turns out the real College Football Playoff national championship game may have been Georgia's 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the semifinals.

Monday's national title game appears to be nothing more than a formality for the Bulldogs after escaping that one, and they wasted no time letting the Big 12 runner-up TCU Horned Frogs know who would be lifting the trophy.

Stetson Bennett and the rest of Georgia's loaded roster steamrolled their way to a 38-7 halftime lead in a record-setting performance.

Chris Vannini of The Athletic noted the Bulldogs' 38 points set the all-time mark for first-half scoring in a CFP title game.

The SEC powerhouse is well on its way to clinching a second consecutive national championship, and TCU's defense has put up little resistance to stop it from happening.