Winners and Losers from the 2023 College Football National Championship

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart noted before the game that his team wanted to "hunt."

Frogs were the prey.

After failing to win a single national championship since 1980, the Georgia Bulldogs have now won back-to-back titles and finished a spotless 15-0 season in style, thrashing TCU 65-7. They never left a doubt in the domination, ending the season the way they started it.

In a prime-time, season-opening win over Oregon, Georgia scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions. In Monday's natty, the Bulldogs scored on all six first-half possessions.

Say what you want about the SEC, but it was another bad night for the haters. The league has now won its fourth consecutive national championship and the 14th in the past 20 seasons.

"We had things go about as bad as they could go in the first half," said TCU coach Sonny Dykes, noting his team was "wide-eyed" early. It didn't get better.

Georgia is simply on a different planet speed-wise and talent-wise than TCU. The Horned Frogs were a nice little Cinderella story throughout the year, but the fairy tale had a horror-story ending, thanks to Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, Javon Bullard and Co.

Let's take a look at the winners and losers of this annihilation.