Early Predictions for CFB's Most Intriguing 2023 Starting Quarterback Battles

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Five of the nation's top six programs will be replacing their starting quarterbacks this offseason, which means we're in line for some high-profile showdowns to be the field general for the best teams in the nation.

If you like quarterback races, this is going to be the spring practice for you.

Georgia (Stetson Bennett), TCU (Max Duggan), Ohio State (C.J. Stroud), Alabama (Bryce Young) and Tennessee (Hendon Hooker) are all looking for new starting quarterbacks. Other top programs around the nation are, too.

While there's no way to discuss every single race, there are a few that will have our attention for different reasons. In some cases, we're just excited to find out whether the high-profile youngster can live up to expectations. In others, it's going to be a race between transfers.

The portal has injected rejuvenated life into quarterback battles across the nation. We'll examine some of the biggest.