Mets Rumors: Carlos Correa Contract Resolution May Come 'Sooner Than Later'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Carlos Correa's 12-year, $315 million deal with the New York Mets has yet to be made official following concerns with his physical.

However, a contract "resolution could come sooner than later," per SNY's Andy Martino, who added that negotiations between Correa's camp and the Mets are "fluid."



Correa and the Mets agreed to a deal after his 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants fell through over similar worries regarding his physical.

Both the Giants and Mets expressed concern about Correa's surgically repaired right leg. He underwent surgery to repair a fractured right fibula and ligament damage in 2014, when he was a Houston Astros minor leaguer.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Giants had concerns about the "long-term stability" of Correa's leg and the "potential" for his mobility to worsen over the length of his contract. It's possible the Mets also voiced those concerns.

However, Correa has never missed time with a right leg injury over his major league career and has appeared in at least 100 games in five of his eight seasons. He appeared in 99 games as a rookie in 2015 after a midseason debut and 58 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

The outlier was in 2019 when he suffered a cracked rib that in part kept his total to 75 games.

Still, Ken Rosenthal reported on a recent episode of The Athletic Baseball Show that while he expects Correa and the Mets to come to an agreement, the contract is expected to be "dramatically different" from the 12-year, $315 million deal they initially agreed upon.

"... The question again is, to what extent does the language change, does the deal change, and how is Carlos Correa going to be once he gets through all this? Will he be a happy Met? Will he be upset? Who knows," Rosenthal said.

With two teams having expressed concerns over Correa's leg, the Mets have the upper hand in this situation. If the star shortstop were to hit the open market again, he likely wouldn't receive an offer close to what New York initially extended.

That said, Rosenthal added that while the Mets have "have all the leverage," they "also want a happy player." The club wants Correa to be "comfortable with the deal he's gotten and not feel like he's gotten shafted, in some respect," Rosenthal added.

If the Mets and Correa strike a deal, he'll be the latest high-profile player heading to Queens this winter, joining Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and José Quintana.