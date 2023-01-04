Cubs Rumors: Eric Hosmer Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Red Sox Release

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Eric Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year contract following his release from the Boston Red Sox, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

The Cubs will only pay Hosmer the league minimum salary, Rogers added.

The news comes after MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Dec. 31 that the two sides were in contract negotiations and that things looked "promising."

The Red Sox announced on Dec. 16 that Hosmer had been designated for assignment to make room for right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills on the 40-man roster. However, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom noted at the time that he wanted to give top prospect Triston Casas a clear path to the first base job in 2023.

Boston acquired Hosmer from the San Diego Padres at the 2022 season's trade deadline in exchange for pitching prospect Jay Groome. He appeared in just 14 games for the Red Sox, slashing .244/.320/.311 with four RBI.

The 33-year-old began his career with the Kansas City Royals in 2011, and he earned four Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger in his seven seasons with the club. After impressing with the Royals, he landed an eight-year, $144 million deal with the Padres ahead of the 2018 campaign.

However, Hosmer underperformed in his four-and-a-half seasons with the Friars, hitting .265/.325/.411 with 69 home runs and 309 RBI in 596 games. That led to San Diego exploring trade options for the Florida native, and he ended up in Boston after nixing a trade to the Washington Nationals as part of the Juan Soto deal.

Now in Chicago, Hosmer gives the Cubs an everyday first baseman, which is something they lacked in 2022. Patrick Wisdom, Alfonso Rivas, Frank Schwindel and P.J. Higgins saw playing time at first last season.

In addition to Hosmer, top prospect Matt Mervis should see time at first base in 2023. The 24-year-old spent the 2022 campaign in Chicago's minor league system. In 57 games with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, he slashed .297/.383/.593 with 15 home runs and 39 RBI.