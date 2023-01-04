Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Hopes His Game Is 'Boring' After Career-High 55 Points

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a career-high 55 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Speaking to reporters afterward, the two-time NBA MVP said he wants to reach a point in his career when his "game is boring" and people aren't talking about how he played.

"I just do what I do and people don't talk about it because it becomes boring—I do it every single night," he explained. "That's what I want to do. I want other people to feel like my game is boring. But I don't get bored. The greats—the best players—never get bored. They go out there and they always give their best any given night."

Antetokounmpo might get his wish, based on how he's playing and the frequency of 40-point games happening in the NBA right now.

Tuesday marked Antetokounmpo's fifth game with at least 40 points in his past seven games. He is averaging 40.4 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game since Dec. 19.

One day before Antetokounmpo had the best scoring game of his career, Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers in an overtime win against the Chicago Bulls, and Klay Thompson had 54 points in Golden State Warriors' victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić has three 50-point games since Dec. 23. The 23-year-old is averaging 44.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 9.8 assists in the Mavs' last six games.

Per Basketball-Reference.com, there have been a total of 14 50-point games from 10 different players so far this season. It's the third-highest total of 50-point games through the first 40 games of an NBA season, behind 1961-62 (27) and 1962-63 (22).

Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor and Bob Petit were responsible for all 27 of those games in 1961-62. Chamberlain and Baylor accounted for all 22 of the 50-point performances in the first 40 games of the 1962-63 season.

Mitchell, Dončić (three times), Thompson, Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid (twice), Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Pascal Siakam, Darius Garland and Stephen Curry have all scored at least 50 points in a game this season.

Antetokounmpo's big night came at a perfect time for his team. The Bucks entered Tuesday's game having lost five of their last six games, including a 23-point loss to the Wizards on Sunday when Antetokounmpo sat out with a sore knee.