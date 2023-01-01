Winners and Losers of the College Football Playoff Semifinals

1 of 6

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One of the hallmarks of Michigan football this year was taking care of the ball. When you're a physical team that relies on running and defense, not giving away possessions is a big part of being undefeated and getting to the final four.

In Saturday's loss to TCU, the Wolverines were uncharacteristically sloppy, digging themselves a hole and giving away plenty of points.

Every massive, early play, it seemed, saw a monumental mistake follow.

Donovan Edwards started the game by ripping off a 54-yard run that set up the Wolverines with an eventual goal-to-go situation. But a failed "Philly special" on 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard line led to a turnover on downs.

When the Wolverines got the ball back, J.J. McCarthy threw a 41-yard pick-six to Bud Clark to make it 7-0.

Then, trailing 14-3 with a chance to close the gap following a Max Duggan interception, McCarthy threw a 50-yard bomb to Roman Wilson, who appeared to bobble the ball at the half-yard line before securing it in the end zone. Replay overturned the score, though, ruling Wilson was down with possession before crossing the goal line.

A botched exchange between McCarthy and Kalel Mullings on 1st-and-goal on the next play led to a fumble into the end zone, which was recovered by TCU.

With the Wolverines trying to come back late in the third quarter, a pick-six from McCarthy to Dee Winters ended any hopes for a Michigan rally. Uncharacteristically, despite a huge day (395 total yards, three touchdowns), McCarthy made mistakes, and they were biggies.

It was a tornado of turnovers for the Wolverines, and it left a trail of scoreboard carnage in its wake. From blown scoring opportunities to handing the Horned Frogs points of their own, it went a long way in Michigan digging an early hole.