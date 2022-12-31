Bryce Young Hyped as Top Pick by Twitter as Alabama Beats Kansas State in Sugar Bowl

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Bryce Young couldn't call it a career with Alabama without enjoying one more prolific performance.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner went 15-of-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns as the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide beat No. 9 Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.

As you'd expect, Young was singled out for praise on social media. He put on quite the show for prospective suitors in the NFL.

Through it was only the second quarter, Alabama's final scoring drive of the first half might have been the game's turning point.

An incomplete pass by Kansas State quarterback Will Howard turned the ball over on downs at the Crimson Tide's 2-yard line. The Wildcats had nothing to show for a possession that ate 10:30 off the clock.

Meanwhile, Young needed only 51 seconds to march the Alabama offense 98 yards down the field. He hit Jermaine Burton for a 12-yard touchdown pass to put his team up 21-10.

Within the first two minutes of the second half, the Tide's lead had swelled to 25 points thanks to a pair of quick-fire touchdowns. Kansas State had no chance from there.

Any season that doesn't result in a national championship is considered to be a disappointment by many Alabama fans. They'll enjoy Saturday's victory, but the team's emphatic performance might lead even more to wonder what could've been were it not for that Nov. 5 loss to LSU.

If history is any indication, the Crimson Tide will be right back in the hunt for the College Football Playoff in 2023. Young will leave a massive void in the offense, though.

Barring a major addition through the transfer portal, the quarterback battle will likely come down to Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. Milroe filled in for an injured Young earlier this year, while Simpson went 4-of-5 for 35 yards in his limited action.

Whomever wins the job will have huge shoes to fill.