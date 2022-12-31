X

    Bryce Young Hyped as Top Pick by Twitter as Alabama Beats Kansas State in Sugar Bowl

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 31, 2022

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 31: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after throwing for a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
    Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    Bryce Young couldn't call it a career with Alabama without enjoying one more prolific performance.

    The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner went 15-of-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns as the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide beat No. 9 Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.

    As you'd expect, Young was singled out for praise on social media. He put on quite the show for prospective suitors in the NFL.

    David Ubben @davidubben

    I get the reasons why some might do it, but if I'm an NFL GM, I can't imagine taking another quarterback this year before Bryce Young.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    Bryce Young has been great at football his entire career in the SEC, where the players are very big. I think he will probably be great at football in the NFL, where the players are also very big.

    shaun king @realshaunking

    Bryce young is the real deal been saying this. <a href="https://twitter.com/HoustonTexans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HoustonTexans</a> dont overthink this! He is your guy!

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    So much of QB evaluation happens after the season—gives us time to catch up on tape, to interview players, to see them outside their bubble—but I can't imagine anyone topping Bryce Young as QB1.

    SEC Network @SECNetwork

    Bryce Young rn 🥶 <a href="https://t.co/gBSu6Cn1Xu">pic.twitter.com/gBSu6Cn1Xu</a>

    John McClain @McClain_on_NFL

    I've seen the Texans future and it's Bryce Young!

    Chris Gordy @ChrisGordy

    Hopefully Texans GM Nick Caserio is watching this game. Bryce Young putting on a master class. <a href="https://t.co/P7uClokdDh">https://t.co/P7uClokdDh</a>

    Through it was only the second quarter, Alabama's final scoring drive of the first half might have been the game's turning point.

    An incomplete pass by Kansas State quarterback Will Howard turned the ball over on downs at the Crimson Tide's 2-yard line. The Wildcats had nothing to show for a possession that ate 10:30 off the clock.

    Meanwhile, Young needed only 51 seconds to march the Alabama offense 98 yards down the field. He hit Jermaine Burton for a 12-yard touchdown pass to put his team up 21-10.

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    BACKYARD BALL 🙌<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://t.co/VbP4bPBI1y">pic.twitter.com/VbP4bPBI1y</a>

    Within the first two minutes of the second half, the Tide's lead had swelled to 25 points thanks to a pair of quick-fire touchdowns. Kansas State had no chance from there.

    Bryce Young Hyped as Top Pick by Twitter as Alabama Beats Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BRYCE YOUNG THROWS A DIME FOR HIS 4TH TD 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlabamaFTBL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/VtpveGTHA1">pic.twitter.com/VtpveGTHA1</a>

    Any season that doesn't result in a national championship is considered to be a disappointment by many Alabama fans. They'll enjoy Saturday's victory, but the team's emphatic performance might lead even more to wonder what could've been were it not for that Nov. 5 loss to LSU.

    If history is any indication, the Crimson Tide will be right back in the hunt for the College Football Playoff in 2023. Young will leave a massive void in the offense, though.

    Barring a major addition through the transfer portal, the quarterback battle will likely come down to Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. Milroe filled in for an injured Young earlier this year, while Simpson went 4-of-5 for 35 yards in his limited action.

    Whomever wins the job will have huge shoes to fill.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.