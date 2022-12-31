Tyler Buchner Has CFB Twitter Abuzz as Notre Dame Beats South Carolina in Gator Bowl

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

It wasn't always pretty. Going nearly four months between games will cause some rust. But when Notre Dame needed quarterback Tyler Buchner to step up, he did just that.

The sophomore quarterback threw for 274 yards and three scores and added 61 rushing yards for another two touchdowns in Notre Dame's 45-38 shootout win over South Carolina in Friday's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field.

But no, Buchner didn't make it easy. He threw three interceptions, and two of them were returned for touchdowns. He only completed 18 of 33 passes. He dug Notre Dame a hole in the first quarter, as his first pick-six gave the Gamecocks a 21-7 lead.

And with Notre Dame driving down the field in the fourth quarter, in the red zone with a chance to go up two touchdowns, Buchner threw his second pick-six, tying the game.

Suffice it to say, college football Twitter had some thoughts on the performance, both good and bad:

Again, context is key. Buchner hadn't played since Sept. 10 after suffering a shoulder strain. He was only making the third start of his career. It's just as fair to question some of the play-calling on his interceptions—given how well the Fighting Irish ran the ball—as it's fair to call out his own decision-making.

Oh, and he did still throw the game-winning touchdown.

And luckily for Buchner, he wasn't on an island. The running back duo of Audric Estime (95 rushing yards) and Logan Diggs (170 yards from scrimmage, two scores) gashed the Gamecocks (8-5) all night long.

That, in turn, kept the ball out of Spencer Rattler's hands (29-of-46 for 246 yards, two touchdowns and an interception) for long stretches, a key factor for a Notre Dame defense that struggled to slow him down.

Buchner will want some throws back, no doubt. But he still got the win in the end, he accounted for five total touchdowns. And Notre Dame (9-4) finished an otherwise disappointing season on a high note.