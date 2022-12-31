X

    Tyler Buchner Has CFB Twitter Abuzz as Notre Dame Beats South Carolina in Gator Bowl

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 31, 2022

    Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws a pass during the second quarter of the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
    AP Photo/Gary McCullough

    It wasn't always pretty. Going nearly four months between games will cause some rust. But when Notre Dame needed quarterback Tyler Buchner to step up, he did just that.

    The sophomore quarterback threw for 274 yards and three scores and added 61 rushing yards for another two touchdowns in Notre Dame's 45-38 shootout win over South Carolina in Friday's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field.

    Notre Dame Football @NDFootball

    He takes it himself 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/tylerbuchner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tylerbuchner</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a> <a href="https://t.co/4LKa2vf6DU">pic.twitter.com/4LKa2vf6DU</a>

    Bleacher Report CFB @BR_CFB

    Logan Diggs TOOK OFF.<br><br>75 yards to the house <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NDFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NDFootball</a>) <a href="https://t.co/9EoO7B58Yl">pic.twitter.com/9EoO7B58Yl</a>

    Bleacher Report CFB @BR_CFB

    Buchner lets it fly 🎯<br><br>WE GOT A GAME.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NDFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NDFootball</a>)<a href="https://t.co/FJS5UXh9hl">pic.twitter.com/FJS5UXh9hl</a>

    But no, Buchner didn't make it easy. He threw three interceptions, and two of them were returned for touchdowns. He only completed 18 of 33 passes. He dug Notre Dame a hole in the first quarter, as his first pick-six gave the Gamecocks a 21-7 lead.

    And with Notre Dame driving down the field in the fourth quarter, in the red zone with a chance to go up two touchdowns, Buchner threw his second pick-six, tying the game.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    100-YARD PICK-SIX BY SOUTH CAROLINA 🤯🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/GamecockFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GamecockFB</a>)<a href="https://t.co/EPS41U7u7r">pic.twitter.com/EPS41U7u7r</a>

    Suffice it to say, college football Twitter had some thoughts on the performance, both good and bad:

    Troy Pride Jr. @TroyPride18

    Buchner either has me lit or pisses me off

    Dick Vitale @DickieV

    What about a tip of the hat to Tyler Buchner of <a href="https://twitter.com/NDFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NDFootball</a> as he hasn't played in months but he has shown so much courage . Has taken numerous hits but bounces right backup . Just tied up game at 31 with 44 yard strike . Defense in 4th will decide game btw ND <a href="https://twitter.com/GamecockFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GamecockFB</a>

    One Foot Down @OneFootDown

    For those trashing tf out of Buchner. He was a first time starter that hasn't played since he was injured in week 2. He ain't going to be junior year Clausen. Maybe chill out or take this game off.

    Kyle Kelly @ByKyleKelly

    Tyler Buchner is elite as a runner. There's no question about it.<br><br>And he's had some a few nice throws so far. <br><br>Just has to put it together consistently every drive.

    Pete Sampson @PeteSampson_

    What. Was. That.<br><br>Funky play. Didn't look right from the start. Tyler Buchner throws this second pick-six of the game and South Carolina ties it up. Irish could have put it away.<br><br>Notre Dame 38<br>South Carolina 38

    Bill Connelly @ESPN_BillC

    I appreciate Tyler Buchner trying to cram in a season's worth of good AND bad into one game.

    Dylan Sinn @DylanSinn

    Tyler Buchner just never saw the linebacker. Throwing over the middle was a bad idea there too. South Carolina was gassed and couldn't stop the run at all.

    mike taddow @MikeTaddow

    notre dame's tyler buchner wins with 5 passing touchdowns— 3 to irish players and 2 to gamecock players

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    The Tyler Buchner Adventure. Two long TDs, two pick-sixes, possibly the game-winning TD there.

    jordan cornette @jordancornette

    Good for Tyler Buchner

    Again, context is key. Buchner hadn't played since Sept. 10 after suffering a shoulder strain. He was only making the third start of his career. It's just as fair to question some of the play-calling on his interceptions—given how well the Fighting Irish ran the ball—as it's fair to call out his own decision-making.

    Oh, and he did still throw the game-winning touchdown.

    Notre Dame Football @NDFootball

    Buchner to Evans <br><br>Back up 7️⃣<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a> <a href="https://t.co/59Slvz5F9K">pic.twitter.com/59Slvz5F9K</a>

    And luckily for Buchner, he wasn't on an island. The running back duo of Audric Estime (95 rushing yards) and Logan Diggs (170 yards from scrimmage, two scores) gashed the Gamecocks (8-5) all night long.

    That, in turn, kept the ball out of Spencer Rattler's hands (29-of-46 for 246 yards, two touchdowns and an interception) for long stretches, a key factor for a Notre Dame defense that struggled to slow him down.

    Buchner will want some throws back, no doubt. But he still got the win in the end, he accounted for five total touchdowns. And Notre Dame (9-4) finished an otherwise disappointing season on a high note.

