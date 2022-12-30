NC State Announcer Gary Hahn Suspended for Offensive Comment About Immigrants

William Howard/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NC State football and men's basketball play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn has been suspended indefinitely after making an offensive comment about immigrants and the city of El Paso, per Luke Decock of The News & Observer.

Per that report, Hahn was announcing the score of the Sun Bowl during the broadcast of the Duke's Mayo Bowl between Maryland and NC State when he said, "amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso it's UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6."

"Learfield has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today's Duke's Mayo Bowl radio broadcast," Wolfpack Sports Properties general manager Kyle Winchester said in a statement.

Hahn is employed by Learfield Communications and has been broadcasting NC State football and men's basketball games since 1991. He was named the North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year in both 2011 and 2020.

The Sun Bowl canceled its Fan Fiesta on Thursday due to the El Paso convention center being used to house migrants.

"Our Fan Fiesta scheduled for Dec. 29 has now been canceled due to the state of emergency that has been declared," Sun Bowl association executive director Bernie Olivas said in a statement. "They are using the convention center to house some of these poor migrants that are looking for shelter somewhere, so we have canceled the Fan Fiesta."

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court permitted federal officers "to continue expelling migrants before they have received an asylum hearing," per Leyla Santiago, Rosa Flores and Elizabeth Wolfe of CNN.com.

While that policy from the Donald Trump presidency, Title 42, was set to expire on Dec. 21, the Supreme Court ruled that it could remain active while it's being challenged in the courts.

El Paso has seen as many as 2,500 migrants reaching the city per day, according to Mayor Oscar Leeser, and the city has declared a state of emergency.

The convention center was one area being used to house migrants in the city, alongside hotels, churches and NGOs.