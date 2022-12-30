Michigan vs. TCU: Odds and Score Prediction for Fiesta Bowl 2022

0 of 4

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Michigan made its College Football Playoff debut in the 2021 season, and things didn't go nearly as well as the team had hoped. The Wolverines lost by 23 points to Georgia in the Orange Bowl, which prevented them from advancing to the CFP National Championship Game.

This season, Michigan came back even stronger. And it's hoping its upcoming appearance in the College Football Playoff won't be as brief.

On Saturday, the No. 2 Wolverines are set to take on No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The winner of that CFP semifinal matchup will move on to play in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 9.

This will be the first all-time meeting between Michigan and TCU, which is making its CFP debut.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into this season's Fiesta Bowl matchup.