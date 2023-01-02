Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from LSU After Bowl Game

0 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The chaotic, memorable 2022 season has come to a close for the SEC West-winning LSU Tigers.

By mid-October, Brian Kelly's debut year in Baton Rouge seemed destined to follow middling preseason expectations. However, the Tigers ripped off a scorching finish that included wins against Alabama and Ole Miss on the way to a stunning division championship.

LSU wrapped up the fascinating campaign at 10-4 with a dominant 63-7 victory over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

Kelly and Co. now enter an interesting offseason that is certain to include some notable transfers—both in and out—along with NFL departures and a well-regarded recruiting class.