Power Ranking Every MLB Team's Front Office Entering 2023

0 of 30

Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Let's assume, just for a moment, that we were suddenly the proud new owners of a Major League Baseball franchise. Now let's assume, just for another moment, that we could pick any of the league's front offices to run baseball operations.

Which would be the best for the job? The worst? And everywhere in between?

This was our mindset as we sought to rank all 30 of the league's current front offices as a new season bears down on MLB. And we do mean "current." The newest, and therefore least proven, front office regimes got pushed to the bottom by default.

Otherwise, we considered the following in making out analyses and determining our rankings:

Drafting and developing

Trades

Free-agent signings

Contract extensions

Innovation

Though not every front office obviously has the same resources to work with, the essential question at hand was how well each is using what resources it does have.

In any case, let's begin the countdown.