Report: Carlos Correa Declined $285M Twins Offer Before Signing $350M Giants Contract

Shortstop Carlos Correa reportedly turned down an offer to return to the Minnesota Twins before signing with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Correa declined to sign a 10-year, $285 million deal with the Twins. Instead, he agreed to a 13-year, $350 million pact with the Giants, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

At $350 million, Correa's contract is the richest ever for a shortstop, surpassing the $341 million deal Francisco Lindor signed with the New York Mets in 2021.

