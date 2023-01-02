Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from USC After Bowl Game

0 of 3

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite a late-season loss keeping the USC Trojans out of the College Football Playoff, the 2022 campaign should be remembered as a successful year in Los Angeles.

Head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams arrived from Oklahoma and keyed an immediate turnaround for the Trojans. After a frustrating 4-8 season in 2021, USC finished 11-3, closing the season with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.

Riley's second full offseason at USC will be another hectic one.

The transfer portal is buzzing with outgoing and incoming players, and several key Trojans are expected to leave for the NFL. But there's also a strong recruiting class on the way.