Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Ohio State After Bowl Game

Approximately 127 other programs would love to have an 11-win season that ends in the College Football Playoff, but the Ohio State Buckeyes will leave 2022 a bit dissatisfied with their year. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl.

Reality will quickly set in for OSU, which is bracing to lose an All-American quarterback and several likely NFL-bound players.

Optimism won't be in short supply, though.

Although the Bucks have outgoing players—both in the draft and the transfer portal—the roster is still loaded. Between the incoming recruiting class and potential transfer additions to come, OSU should approach the 2023 campaign as a national threat yet again.