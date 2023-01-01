Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Ohio State After Bowl Game

Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Ohio State After Bowl GameJanuary 1, 2023
Approximately 127 other programs would love to have an 11-win season that ends in the College Football Playoff, but the Ohio State Buckeyes will leave 2022 a bit dissatisfied with their year. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl.
Reality will quickly set in for OSU, which is bracing to lose an All-American quarterback and several likely NFL-bound players.
Optimism won't be in short supply, though.
Although the Bucks have outgoing players—both in the draft and the transfer portal—the roster is still loaded. Between the incoming recruiting class and potential transfer additions to come, OSU should approach the 2023 campaign as a national threat yet again.
Who's Leaving?
The Seniors
When the NCAA didn't take a season of eligibility in 2020, athletic years no longer necessarily matched academic listings. Right tackle Dawand Jones and edge-rusher Zach Harrison are among the seniors with an option to return but will—along with defensive back Tanner McCalister and kicker Noah Ruggles, who are out of eligibility—likely turn pro.
C.J. Stroud and NFL-Bound Players
Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has announced he will enter the 2023 NFL draft following a disappointing, injury-affected year. Star quarterback C.J. Stroud, a potential No. 1 overall pick, is expected to pursue the NFL.
Others to know offensively are running back Miyan Williams, left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., center Luke Wypler and tight end Cade Stover. Linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers are possible departures on defense, along with safety Lathan Ransom.
Transfers
For now, only defenders Teradja Mitchell, Jantzen Dunn and Jaylen Johnson have entered the portal. Mitchell is a former starter but missed most of 2022 because of injury. However, more players will follow suit as the College Football Playoff run comes to an end.
Who's Probably Staying?
The Dynamic Receiver Duo
The breakout season from Marvin Harrison Jr. proved even better than expected. The son of the NFL Hall of Famer carved out a brilliant first year as a starter, landing All-American honors alongside Emeka Egbuka. Both players—neither of whom will be eligible for the NFL draft until next cycle—surpassed the 1,000-yard mark and caught nine-plus touchdowns.
And the Dynamic D-Line Duo
Ohio State knows it has questions to answer defensively based solely on Michigan's five explosive touchdowns in the rivalry win. But the Buckeyes have two cornerstone pieces in edge-rushers J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, who each recorded four-plus sacks.
TreVeyon Henderson, RB
Injuries cost TreVeyon Henderson about one-third of the season, and he strangely wasn't as much of a receiving threat as his freshman year. Henderson, who totaled 1,586 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns in 2021, will be aiming for an All-American bounce-back in 2023.
Who's on the Way?
Another Round of Receivers
Few, if any, assistant coaches recruit their position better than Brian Hartline. Brandon Inniss is the latest 5-star signee for Ohio State, which nabbed two more 4-star talents at receiver. Noah Rogers and Carnell Tate also earned top-10 rankings at the position.
Lincoln Kienholz, QB
At the last minute, the Bucks flipped Lincoln Kienholz from his pledge to Washington. Ohio State brought the 4-star in for an official visit in late November, offered him shortly after the trip and added Kienholz to the QB room in December.
Nearly All of Ohio's Top Prospects
During the early signing period, seven of the eight highest-ranked in-state players inked a letter of intent to join the Buckeyes. Offensive lineman Luke Montgomery headlines the haul as the nation's No. 52 prospect, while Joshua Padilla and Austin Siereveld are also 4-star blockers.