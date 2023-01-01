Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving Georgia After Bowl Game

0 of 3

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

For the second straight year, the Georgia Bulldogs are headed to the College Football Playoff National Championship. They defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41 in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.



Soon enough, though, UGA will begin retooling the roster.

As usual, the program will have an enormously talented group. Georgia has stacked elite recruiting classes for several cycles, and top transfers will heavily consider—or have already picked—the SEC powerhouse.

Georgia will inevitably lose talented players to the NFL draft and transfer portal but will enter 2023 in excellent shape to compete for an SEC title and another trip to the CFP.