Sean Murphy, Braves Agree to 6-Year, $73M Contract Extension

The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy earlier this month in a trade with the Oakland Athletics, and they made a move Tuesday to ensure the 2021 Gold Glove winner won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

The Braves announced that they reached an agreement with Murphy on a six-year, $73 million contract extension through the 2028 season.

