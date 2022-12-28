Ranking the 20 Best WWE Matches of 2022

Ranking the 20 Best WWE Matches of 2022December 28, 2022
WWE underwent considerable change in 2022 but one thing remained consistent: a slate of extraordinary in-ring performances by some of the best professional wrestlers in the world today.
From international battles to the return of an Attitude Era icon, the company produced some phenomenal in-ring action this year, with a handful of Superstars accounting for a number of the very best.
Who are those Superstars and which of their matches ranked highest on a list of the 20 best?
Find out with this wrap-up of WWE's best in-ring offerings of the last 12 months.
Nos. 11 - 20
20. Sheamus vs. Gunther (SmackDown, October 7)
19. Ricochet vs. Santos Escobar (SmackDown, December 9)
18. Ilja Dragunov vs. Nathan Frazier (NXT UK, March 3)
17. RK-Bro vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs. Alpha Academy (Raw, March 7)
16. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (SmackDown, July 29)
15. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (Hell in a Cell)
14. Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium (Extreme Rules)
13. Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins (Clash at the Castle)
12. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (SummerSlam)
11. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania Backlash)
10. Ricochet vs. Gunther (SmackDown, December 16)
Ricochet and Gunther were among the most consistent in-ring performers of 2022 so it was really no surprise that they tore the house down when they clashed for The Ring General's Intercontinental Championship on the December 16 episode of SmackDown.
Gunther utilized his sheer power and size advantage to overwhelm The One and Only but Ricochet relied on his speed, agility and high-flying ability to fight his way back into the match. He nearly upset Gunther on several occasions but the Austrian Superstar batted him down with a chop to the chest and put him away with a powerbomb.
The match was fantastic and had the fans in Chicago hanging on every near-fall, thanks in large part to the drama the competitors built through near-falls and the escalation of in-ring action.
For Ricochet, it was another opportunity to prove to Triple H and the new creative regime that he belonged in a high-profile spot on Friday nights. For Gunther, it was yet another chance to prove himself as one of the best wrestlers on the planet, in the biggest promotion one can compete for.
A damn good match and one worth checking out if you missed those pre-holidays SmackDowns.
9. Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven (NXT UK, September 1)
The NXT UK brand came to an end in 2022, never quite the same following the global pandemic that shut it down for months. There was no better way to wrap things up than with the two men instrumental in its creation in the first place, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, battling for the vacant NXT UK Championship.
Seven started as Bate's mentor and over the year, they became inseparable friends. Tag team partners, even, as Mustache Mountain. Their match not only concluded a tournament for the title but served as the exclamation point on a brand they had put considerable work into.
They put in the work to make sure the finale was a memorable one.
The opponents knew each other incredibly well, ensuring the match would be a cerebral one full of reversals and counters. Seven outsmarted Bate on a few occasions, all while working over his knee. When Bate fought through the pain and landed his Tyler Driver 96 finisher, Seven managed to kick out.
Seven answered with Emerald Flowsion and his own version of Bate's finisher for a two-count of his own. Eventually, Bate executed his bop-bang combo and put Seven away with another Tyler Driver for the win.
The match was a competitive one that carried considerable emotion behind it given the history of those involved. Bate won the title, becoming the first and only two-time NXT UK champion but by the end of the week, would have it unified with Bron Breakker's NXT Championship after a loss to the second-generation star.
Still, the match was fantastic and served as an appropriate end to an era of British wrestling that introduced several wrestlers to a global audience, some now making an impact as part of NXT every Tuesday, such as Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn and Axiom.
8. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens (WrestleMania 39)
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin's return to the ring had no business producing a match as good as it did when he battled Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 39. He had, after all, been out of action for nearly two decades and watched as the industry changed and evolved stylistically.
As The Texas Rattlesnake proved that night in Dallas, though, nothing captivates fans quite like a good, old-fashioned brawl.
Austin and Owens tore the house down inside AT&T Stadium with a fight that poured into the stands, saw Stone Cold take a big suplex bump on the floor, and found its way back to the squared circle.
A Stone Cold Stunner ended the match and earned Austin his first win in two decades. The former WWE champion proved unshakable in his return to the ring, taking every bump and appearing comfortable while doing so, despite the lengthy layoff.
Owens was the perfect dance partner, giving of himself and ensuring Austin's return was both successfully and acclaimed. They worked well together, the fans ate it up and WrestleMania 39's first night had exactly the main event-worthy match it deserved.
7. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (Royal Rumble)
The opening match of the 2022 Royal Rumble was less about dazzling action and more about the power of storytelling within the confines of a match.
In the weeks leading up to the Universal Championship Match between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, The Visionary repeatedly reminded The Tribal Chief of their history in The Shield and the fact that, for all of his success, Reigns had never really beaten Rollins.
It came to a head in St. Louis at the Rumble, where Rollins entered the arena in the familiar black tactical gear of the legendary faction, its theme music accompanying him to the ring. Reigns was visibly shaken and once the bell rang, he wasted little time pummeling his opponent.
Rollins answered with his maniacal laughter, seemingly shrugging off everything The Tribal Chief threw at him. It frustrated and infuriated Reigns to the point that the typically cool, calm and collected champion reverted to using a steel chair and getting himself disqualified.
It was a rare loss for Reigns, who allowed his emotions to get the best of him. He played right into the hands of his former tag team partner and the result, while not a title change, was the next best thing for Rollins.
Unfortunately, WWE has yet to revisit the program, despite the overwhelming amount of backstory just begging to be exploited for one more major title match.
6. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (WrestleMania 39)
Becky Lynch returned to WWE following a year-long maternity leave at the 2021 SummerSlam and proceeded to embarrass Bianca Belair by beating her in 26 seconds and ending her reign as women's champion.
For eight months, they waged war over the top prize in the Raw women's division but no matter how many opportunities she had, The EST could not get her win back over Big Time Becks. An Elimination Chamber victory allowed Belair one last opportunity at WrestleMania 38 and she planned on seizing it.
She did, overcoming the very best of Lynch in a match that had the fans in Dallas hanging on every spot. The women weaved a tapestry of dramatic near-falls, reversals and counters that had some questioning if Belair could actually beat Lynch, even as all booking leading into the show suggested that was the creative direction.
Ultimately, Belair did, planting Lynch with the Kiss of Death to regain the Raw title and stand atop the WWE mountain as the top female competitor on the red brand.
Not only was it a title change, but it was also the first time Lynch had lost a significant match in nearly three years, enhancing the significance of Belair's victory.
5. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 39)
The anticipation for Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38 was at a fever pitch as Seth Rollins stood in the middle of the ring, awaiting the man who had answered his open challenge.
When "wrestling has more than one royal family" played over the sound system, the arena erupted and Rhodes stepped onto the stage, the prodigal son returning to the company that introduced him to the world 15 years earlier.
From there, Rhodes and Rollins had a fantastic match. There was no warming up for Rhodes, no taking it easy or resting on the strength of the return. They busted out their best stuff, performing up to the moment and delivering a match worthy of the stage they found themselves on.
Ultimately, Rhodes put Rollins away with a third Cross Rhodes for the win.
It would not be the last time they worked with each other, nor is it the last time you will see those names together on this countdown.
4. Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (Clash At The Castle)
For the first time in Roman Reigns' two years as Undisputed WWE Universal champion, it felt like he might actually lose it when he stepped inside the squared circle for a defense against Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales at Clash at the Castle.
The Scottish-born McIntyre had the fans behind him as he set out to defeat Reigns and take his title. A good, hard-fought, hard-hitting match gave way to late drama as neither man could keep the other down. When Austin Theory hit the ring with his Money in the Bank briefcase, it appeared as though he would ruin the entire ordeal and potentially cash in. Instead, heavyweight champion Tyson Fury knocked him out, ensuring the spoiled brat would not affect the outcome.
Instead, that honor would go to the debuting Solo Sikoa, who emerged from under the ring and pulled the referee from the ring, breaking up a McIntyre pin attempt. The distraction set up a spear from Reigns and a successful title defense.
The match was a masterpiece of drama, with some great selling from Reigns and one of the signature performances of McIntyre's career. Had The Scottish Warrior won the title clean, this would have been the sure-fire No. 1 on this countdown.
3. Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns (Crown Jewel)
Logan Paul had no business being as good as he was in his first two matches as a professional wrestler. The social media megastar balled out with The Miz against The Mysterios at WrestleMania, then wowed fans in a better-than-expected match against his former tag team partner at SummerSlam.
There is a world of difference between exceeded expectations in midcard matches and performing up to the moment in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia.
That is exactly where Paul found himself on November 5. Rather than letting the enormity of it all affect him, Paul rose to the occasion and delivered one of the best matches of the year with a guy synonymous with them.
Paul wasn't just good for a guy in his third match, he was phenomenal, showing the timing and detail typically reserved for veteran performers with far more matches under their belts. Reigns sold his offense to perfection, including a hard right hand late in the bout that had fans in Riyadh thinking they were about to witness a title change.
Reigns won, obviously, but there is no denying the roller coaster ride he and Paul took the audience on over the course of 25 minutes. A fantastic match that highlighted everything great about professional wrestling on a guttural level, it highlighted a young celebrity with a bright future in WWE ahead of him and a virtuoso performer in the middle of the greatest run of his (or any) career.
2. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)
No one knew what to expect when it was revealed prior to the Hell in a Cell main event that Cody Rhodes had suffered a torn pectoral muscle during but planned to battle Seth Rollins in the main event as advertised.
When they got the first look at the bruising that decorated Rhodes' chest and right arm, no one could have imagined the Match of the Year candidate they were about to witness. How could they? Rhodes could barely move his right arm and the incredible pain would make it nearly impossible for him to do anything.
Little did they know the guts and determination of the second-generation star.
Rhodes turned in one of the gutsiest performances in the history of professional wrestling, working through the pain in an attempt to give his feud with Rollins the conclusion it deserved. The Visionary, to his credit, did everything he could to ensure Rhodes was safe and did not further damage his body.
Two pros worked in stereo, delivering a physically punishing match deserving of the cell gimmick and providing fans the quality main event they paid to see.
Rhodes won, driving his win-loss record against Rollins to 3-0, but the outcome was secondary to the display of intestinal fortitude that had just played out before the viewing audience.
The win, more than anything, set Rhodes up to return from rehabbing the injury as one of the biggest babyfaces on planet earth and, potentially, dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal champion at some point in the near-future.
1. Sheamus vs. Gunther (Clash At The Castle)
Clash at the Castle was, arguably, the best WWE premium live event of 2022 and the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Sheamus is a big reason why.
Fans knew they would see a hard-hitting battle of attrition between the intensely physical wrestlers but few knew they would witness an instant classic between The Ring General and The Celtic Warrior.
Sheamus enjoyed somewhat of a career renaissance in 2022, delivering some of his best performances against competitors of various styles and backgrounds. Against Gunther, he had an ol' slugfest that saw them batter each other with a barrage of strikes, driving the air out of one another with open-hand chops and bruising forearm shots.
With legendary Intercontinental champion Bret Hart watching from ringside, the grizzled vets turned in a match that made The Hitman proud, taking the fans on a wild ride that concluded with Gunther just barely outlasting his challenger.
A near-perfect match, it was undeniably the best in-ring offering of WWE's year and a genuine candidate for the best match in any promotion in 2022.