Ranking the 20 Best WWE Matches of 2022

The NXT UK brand came to an end in 2022, never quite the same following the global pandemic that shut it down for months. There was no better way to wrap things up than with the two men instrumental in its creation in the first place, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, battling for the vacant NXT UK Championship.

Seven started as Bate's mentor and over the year, they became inseparable friends. Tag team partners, even, as Mustache Mountain. Their match not only concluded a tournament for the title but served as the exclamation point on a brand they had put considerable work into.

They put in the work to make sure the finale was a memorable one.

The opponents knew each other incredibly well, ensuring the match would be a cerebral one full of reversals and counters. Seven outsmarted Bate on a few occasions, all while working over his knee. When Bate fought through the pain and landed his Tyler Driver 96 finisher, Seven managed to kick out.

Seven answered with Emerald Flowsion and his own version of Bate's finisher for a two-count of his own. Eventually, Bate executed his bop-bang combo and put Seven away with another Tyler Driver for the win.

The match was a competitive one that carried considerable emotion behind it given the history of those involved. Bate won the title, becoming the first and only two-time NXT UK champion but by the end of the week, would have it unified with Bron Breakker's NXT Championship after a loss to the second-generation star.

Still, the match was fantastic and served as an appropriate end to an era of British wrestling that introduced several wrestlers to a global audience, some now making an impact as part of NXT every Tuesday, such as Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn and Axiom.