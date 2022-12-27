Report: Former Texas QB Hudson Card Commits to Purdue as QB Brady Allen Eyes Transfer

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Purdue's quarterback room will look a lot different in 2023.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Hudson Card committed to transfer to the Boilermakers from Texas on Monday.

Ryan Walters will have to replace Purdue's leading passer in his first year as head coach, with Aidan O'Connell opting out of the Citrus Bowl to focus on the 2023 NFL draft. Freshman signal-caller Brady Allen also announced Monday he's entering the transfer portal.

That gives Card the inside track for the starting job next year.

A 4-star recruit in 2020, Card was the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in 247Sports' composite rankings. In three years with the Longhorns, he threw for 1,523 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 65.5 percent of his passes.

The writing was on the wall for the Austin native when Quinn Ewers beat him out to be Texas' starter for the start of the 2022 season. The impending arrival of Arch Manning meant more competition at the position.

Card should be able to play a starring role at Purdue, and Thamel described the program as "an appealing destination" with Graham Harrell joining Walters' staff as offensive coordinator.

A former player and assistant of Air Raid maestro Mike Leach, Harrell figures to bring a pass-happy scheme to West Lafayette, Indiana. That should help Card showcase his skills.