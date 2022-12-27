Carlos Correa Injury Not Worth the Risk for Title-Ready Mets Amid MLB Rumors

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Carlos Correa and the New York Mets may have a deal worth $315 million over 12 years, but it is nowhere near justifiable for the latter if their concerns over the player's physical are any indication.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that both the team and player remain optimistic that the agreed deal will be done.



Correa's agent, Scott Boras, insisted to the media that "there is no current issue with Carlos' health whatsoever. There's been a lot of discussion about backs and ankles. There's nothing about him that is currently any form of a medical issue."

The super-agent chalked the doctor's opinions up to, "physicians using their crystal balls for years to come." It is not a surprising stance for someone who has no plans on wavering on the money and length of the contract, as reported by Greg Joyce of the Post.



Crystal ball or not, as the second team to find something concerning about Correa's physical, the Mets must make the decision not to adversely affect their future by signing someone to an enormous deal that may not reap the desired returns.

The team is clearly all-in having committed $491.1 million to free agents this offseason, Correa's deal not included. Throw his bloated deal in and you have a Major League-record $806.1 million.

Considering a payroll tax projected by Spotrac to be somewhere around $355,887,499 and the possibility that there is a long-term health concern, the Mets should move on from the deal while the organization has the opportunity.

Yes, it would affect the team's ability to ensure they are not eliminated from the playoffs in the wild-card round for a second year.

But considering the commitment from the Mets' side, both financially and long-term, the numbers do not outweigh the effect a bad deal can have on the franchise.

