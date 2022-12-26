Jets Rumors: Mike White to Start vs. Seahawks over Zach Wilson in Return from Injury

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Needing to win their final two games to have a chance at making the playoffs, the New York Jets will get Mike White back in Week 17.

Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, White was cleared by doctors Monday and will start Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

White has missed the past two games after suffering three fractured ribs in a Dec. 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He told reporters five days later that he spoke to almost 10 doctors in an attempt to find one who would clear him to play, but none of them would do it.

The loss of White forced the Jets to turn back to Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback. He didn't play as badly as he did in a Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots that resulted in his benching, but it wasn't much better.

Wilson threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns with one interception against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 18, but he completed only 18 of 35 attempts. His interception on the first drive of the third quarter resulted in a Lions field goal, and Detroit won 20-17.

Taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars four days later, Wilson was benched late in the third quarter after going 9-of-18 for 92 yards with one interception. Chris Streveler had some success, completing 10 of 15 attempts for 90 yards.

The Jets failed to find the end zone in a 19-3 defeat. It was their fourth consecutive loss after they reached 7-4 with a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Despite having fallen under .500, the Jets still can reach the playoffs. Their easiest path would be to win the next two games against the Seahawks and Miami Dolphins and have the Patriots lose once in the next two weeks.

New England, which has lost four of its last five, closes the season at home against Miami on Sunday before traveling to Buffalo in Week 18.

The Jets can also qualify by winning out and having the Los Angeles Chargers lose their final three games.

The Chargers close the season against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night, Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 1 and Denver Broncos on Jan. 8. Those three teams are a combined 13-30-1.

White was 1-2 in three starts after taking over for Wilson, but his losses were against two 12-3 teams in the Bills and Minnesota Vikings. The Jets were competitive, losing by a combined 13 points.

The fifth-year quarterback has completed 62 percent of his passes for 952 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in three games.