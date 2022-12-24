Cash Is King, Hit Row Should Be in NXT, More Friday WWE and AEW Takes

0 of 4

WWE

This was the final Friday night of wrestling before the Christmas holiday this weekend, so both WWE and All Elite Wrestling had some festive fun in store for us.

SmackDown featured the annual Miracle on 34th Street Fight, while AEW introduced a new cash-prize concept with what might be the longest name given to any stipulation in pro wrestling history.

SmackDown also showed Hit Row taking on The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, a fast-paced match between Rey Mysterio and Angel Garza, and a Gauntlet match for a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Over on Rampage, eight teams competed in the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale. Yes, it's quite the mouthful.