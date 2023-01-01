Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Michigan After Bowl Game

0 of 3

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Although the 2022 season will be remembered as a successful year, the Michigan Wolverines are officially in offseason mode after falling to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl.

And it'll be another busy offseason for the Maize and Blue.

The double-edged sword of success means Michigan will likely be dealing with several early NFL draft departures. However, the Wolverines also have already attracted a few potential impact transfers.

As the proverbial dust settles on the Fiesta Bowl, we're looking ahead to key player movement on Michigan's roster.