    Carlos Correa Feels He Can 'Seize' 3B Position with Mets, Scott Boras Says

    Adam WellsDecember 22, 2022

    CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 19: Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) throws to first base to complete a double play during the first inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians on September 19, 2022, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Carlos Correa will have to learn a new position with the New York Mets, but the two-time All-Star's agent has no concerns about his ability to thrive.

    Speaking to reporters Thursday, Scott Boras said Correa thinks he can "seize" third base and that he will be able to "get a little bit stronger."

