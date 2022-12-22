Peach Bowl 2022: Updated Odds and Comments for Georgia vs. Ohio State

Peach Bowl 2022: Updated Odds and Comments for Georgia vs. Ohio StateDecember 22, 2022
There were some last-minute surprises in college football that shook things up a bit, but now that the College Football Playoff teams have been selected, it's almost time for the Peach Bowl.
Top ranked and undefeated Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State, who many believe are only playing in the highly-anticipated game because USC dropped the ball against Utah.
That being said, it there's a team in the country that won't be a mismatch for the Bulldogs, it's the Buckeyes.
They've got a marquee quarterback in C.J. Stroud that was on the stage right alongside Stetson Bennett III at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York and they've got talent at all of the major positions on the field, too.
Georgia, though, has won all of its games this season by double digits except one. Coming into the big game on Saturday, they are the overwhelming favorites and it's not even close.
Oddsmakers aside, this game still has to be played and if this season has shown anything, it's that anything can happen between the lines no matter who's on the field.
Get those snacks and foam fingers ready, college football fans, this one's going to be a shootout and here's everything to know before game time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Peach Bowl Information
Date: Saturday, December 31
Start Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app
Georgia Football @GeorgiaFootball
The 2022 <a href="https://twitter.com/CFAPeachBowl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFAPeachBowl</a> will be the second meeting between the Dawgs and Buckeyes all-time. <br><br>The first ⬇️⬇️⬇️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFBPlayoff?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFBPlayoff</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ng4vgFm16T">pic.twitter.com/Ng4vgFm16T</a>
Peach Bowl Odds
Spread: Georgia -6.5
Over/Under: 62.5
Moneyline: Georgia -260 (bet $260 to win $100); Ohio State +220 (bet $100 to win $220)
Preview
As viral memes go, the one that depicts someone grossly fudging their résumé, only to get the job and end up totally drowning in their lack of qualifications is satisfyingly amusing.
Georgia is the exact opposite of that.
They've built an impeccable résumé that dates back to last season, which culminated in a championship.
Some teams experience the sophomore slump, but the Bulldogs have taken things up a notch and have bulldozed their way to another CFP.
This time, though, they have an opponent in the Buckeyes that they can underestimate.
Sure, Vegas has spoken and Georgia is the overwhelming favorite, but fans shouldn't let that little eventuality cloud their expectations.
Ohio State is an offensive juggernaut and they've got a QB that's just as good and maybe even slightly better than the signal caller on the other team.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is out with an injury, but Stroud still has some elite hands on the field in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka to catch his passes.
They'll have to really excel on Saturday because the Buckeyes' ability to run the football will be limited with rusher TreVeyon Henderson having to undergo foot surgery.
On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs have a balance attack on offense and will likely also lean on their elite defense.
They've only allowed an average of 12.8 points per game and have been bullish in limiting the ground-and-pound to the tune of 77 yards per outing.
Bennett's ability under center goes under the radar, but his numbers have been impressive all year and steady.
He'll quarterback Georgia's offense with precision and make the plays his team needs to when it needs to.
The only way the Bulldogs lose this game is if they lose themselves during it.
That seems highly unlikely, but stranger things have happened in the year 2022.