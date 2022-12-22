Peach Bowl 2022: Updated Odds and Comments for Georgia vs. Ohio State

0 of 3

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

There were some last-minute surprises in college football that shook things up a bit, but now that the College Football Playoff teams have been selected, it's almost time for the Peach Bowl.

Top ranked and undefeated Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State, who many believe are only playing in the highly-anticipated game because USC dropped the ball against Utah.

That being said, it there's a team in the country that won't be a mismatch for the Bulldogs, it's the Buckeyes.

They've got a marquee quarterback in C.J. Stroud that was on the stage right alongside Stetson Bennett III at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York and they've got talent at all of the major positions on the field, too.

Georgia, though, has won all of its games this season by double digits except one. Coming into the big game on Saturday, they are the overwhelming favorites and it's not even close.

Oddsmakers aside, this game still has to be played and if this season has shown anything, it's that anything can happen between the lines no matter who's on the field.

Get those snacks and foam fingers ready, college football fans, this one's going to be a shootout and here's everything to know before game time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.