MLB Rumors: Michael Conforto Interests Giants After Failed Carlos Correa Contract

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

After losing out on star shortstop Carlos Correa, the San Francisco Giants are left to scour the open market for free agents who can improve their roster.

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants have "some interest" in veteran outfielder Michael Conforto, who hasn't played since the 2021 season.

The Giants had reached an agreement with Correa on a 13-year, $350 million deal, which would have tied Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper for the longest contract in MLB history. However, Correa's agent told Jon Heyman of the New York Post that San Francisco had a "difference of opinion" regarding Correa's physical examination.

The hesitation from the Giants opened the door for Boras to engage in negotiations with the New York Mets, and Correa was signed to a $12-year, $315 million contract overnight. Slusser noted that Conforto is also represented by Boras.

Conforto underwent surgery on his shoulder in April and decided to sit out the 2022 season with hopes of returning in 2023. The 29-year-old played the first seven years of his career with the Mets after making his major-league debut in 2015. He rejected a qualifying offer from New York after the 2021 season.

The last time Conforto was on the field, he put up some of the worst numbers of his career. In 2021, he hit .232/.344/.384 with 14 home runs and 55 RBI in 125 games.

The Giants aren't alone in their interest in Conforto. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Monday that the Mets, Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays were all pursuing the veteran outfielder.