Boras: Carlos Correa Didn't Hear from Giants After Canceling Presser Before Mets Deal

MLB agent Scott Boras explained the circumstances that led to Carlos Correa surprisingly joining the New York Mets on Wednesday after previously agreeing to a deal with the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants were set to announced Correa at a press conference Tuesday after agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million deal last week, but the team delayed the press conference at the last minute as a result of his physical, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

A day later, Correa agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle noted the issues with the Giants' physical was likely a "very old Correa injury" before he even came into the majors.

The Mets had previously showed interest in Correa before the Giants had seemingly signed him, with owner Steve Cohen notably getting involved, per Heyman.

"He made a surprise call to Correa's agent Scott Boras—word is, he actually called a couple times—in a spirited attempt to sign the star player before he came off the board," Heyman said of Cohen. "But alas, Boras told Cohen they were 'already down the road' (or words to that effect) with someone else."

The Mets' interest allowed Boras to quickly pivot once the Giants went long enough without communication.

In 2021, it was the Mets that lost out on a Boras client over a physical issue: first-round draft pick Kumar Rocker. The former Vanderbilt pitcher initially agreed to a deal with the team, but an elbow issue caused the organization to renegotiate.

The two sides were unable to work out a deal in time, and Rocker was drafted No. 3 overall by the Texas Rangers in 2022.

Once again, Boras has showed a willingness to move on if the team hesitates.