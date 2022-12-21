2022 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Nathan Eovaldi, Johnny Cueto and More

0 of 3

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

As the 2022 edition of MLB free agency continues to unfold, the flood of big-name signings is beginning to subside.

While the market didn't get off to the sort of furious start we see in sports like the NFL, once players like Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom began inking contracts, it moved quickly.

The latest development was the shocking turn of events surrounding Carlos Correa. The 28-year-old shortstop was slated to join the San Francisco Giants, but a medical issue arose before he signed, and the New York Mets stepped in and snagged him.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Correa will join New York on a 12-year, $315 million deal.



Teams are now largely eying the second and third tiers of free agents, but a lot of quality players remain available. Some are under-the-radar complementary or rotational pieces. Others are older players who, while still quite capable, simply don't provide a tremendous long-term value.

Here, we'll dive into some of the latest buzz and make a few predictions about three of the top players remaining on the open market, starting with arguably the best starting pitcher still available.

