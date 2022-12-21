Mets' Updated Lineup, Payroll After Carlos Correa's 12-Year, $315M Contract

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If the New York Mets fail to win a World Series during Steve Cohen's tenure as owner, it won't be for lack of trying.

The Mets shocked the baseball world overnight, signing prized free agent Carlos Correa to a 12-year, $315 million contract, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. The deal came just hours after Correa's scheduled introductory press conference with the San Francisco Giants was postponed.

Correa's 13-year, $350 million deal in San Francisco was reportedly put on hold because of an undisclosed medical issue. Agent Scott Boras wasted no time in haggling with the Giants, instead negotiating a deal with the Mets completed in the cloak of night.

Correa is now the centerpiece of an $800-plus million offseason that was also highlighted by Justin Verlander and new contracts for outfielder Brandon Nimmo and closer Edwin Díaz.

The Mets' competitive balance tax payroll currently sits at around $380 million, which would be an MLB record. Cohen is set to pay a tax bill nearing $100 million.

Equipped with a net worth of $17.5 billion and enough cash on hand to sign any player his heart desires, Cohen has quickly developed a reputation as the most aggressive owner in sports. The Mets will go into next season with four different players (Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Francisco Lindor and Correa) who will make more money than the current payroll of the entire Oakland Athletics roster ($22.5 million).

These all-in pushes on free agents have equipped the Mets with baseball's best roster without depleting their growing farm system. Catcher Francisco Álvarez is the top prospect in all of baseball and could be part of the team's Opening Day roster. Third baseman Brett Baty is also considered a top-20 talent who could be MLB ready for the start of next season.

It's possible Correa's arrival will keep Baty in the minors for at least one more reason, though the youngster does have outfield experience as well.

At the least, this is a Mets roster that's deep with star-level talent and should go into the 2023 season the favorite to hoist their first championship since 1986.