X

    Report: Brandon Drury, Angels Agree to 2-Year $17M Contract After Padres Stint

    Doric SamDecember 21, 2022

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Brandon Drury #17 of the San Diego Padres celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game two of the National League Championship Series at PETCO Park on October 19, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    After spending the second half of the 2022 season with the San Diego Padres, third baseman Brandon Drury has found a new home, but he won't have to go far.

    Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that Drury has agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.