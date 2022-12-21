Report: Brandon Drury, Angels Agree to 2-Year $17M Contract After Padres Stint

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

After spending the second half of the 2022 season with the San Diego Padres, third baseman Brandon Drury has found a new home, but he won't have to go far.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that Drury has agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

