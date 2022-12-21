WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 20

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The December 20 edition of WWE NXT was ready to celebrate the holidays including some good tag team championship matches.



New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defended the NXT Tag Team Championships for the first time against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

NXT women's tag team champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter faced their biggest challenge to date. They would fight former champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne as well as Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

Nikkita Lyons finally got her hands on Zoey Stark, and Indi Hartwell would look for some revenge against Elektra Lopez. Axiom battled with Carmelo Hayes.

With new direction needed, Apollo Crews would appear. Bron Breakker was also expected as usual with Grayson Waller taunting him ahead of their title match. It was a night that would wind down a tumultuous year for NXT.

