WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 20
The December 20 edition of WWE NXT was ready to celebrate the holidays including some good tag team championship matches.
New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defended the NXT Tag Team Championships for the first time against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.
NXT women's tag team champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter faced their biggest challenge to date. They would fight former champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne as well as Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.
Nikkita Lyons finally got her hands on Zoey Stark, and Indi Hartwell would look for some revenge against Elektra Lopez. Axiom battled with Carmelo Hayes.
With new direction needed, Apollo Crews would appear. Bron Breakker was also expected as usual with Grayson Waller taunting him ahead of their title match. It was a night that would wind down a tumultuous year for NXT.
Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) vs. Axiom
- Axiom caught Melo in the ropes followed by a diving crossbody right into an armbar. The A Champion reversed into a powerbomb that Axiom turned into a triangle choke.
- After the match, Axiom dived onto Trick to get some revenge.
- Grayson Waller called out Bron Breakker, even though McKenzie Mitchell warned the NXT champion was not even in the same state.
- Tony D'Angelo announced he was getting an NXT North American Championship match next week and told Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo to warn Dijak against interfering.
After an impressive run from Axiom including a top rope springboard headscissors takedown, Trick Williams tripped The Superhero as he was rolling, setting up Carmelo Hayes for a double knee facebuster and diving axe kick to win.
The prospect of Melo vs. Axiom is a match made in heaven, but this was surprisingly underwhelming for the talent involved. The pace was slow until the commercial break and only got a couple memorable spots in the closing stretch.
It was still solid though, even if it did not live up expectations. A rematch will easily outshine this. The A Champion picked up an expected win, but The Superhero will benefit if he can pull off a win over Melo before he heads to the main roster.
Result
Melo def. Axiom by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Notable Moments
Nikkita Lyons vs. Zoey Stark
- Stark tried to chop block Lyons during her entrance, but Lyons dodged it to begin an early brawl outside the ring.
- Wendy Choo attacked Cora Jade during her interview.
- Kiana James told Fallon Henley that she had put a lien on the bar. Henley challenged James to a match next week for the rights to the bar.
Zoey Stark tried every trick in the book to win, and one landed as she rolled up Nikkita Lyons and grabbed the ropes for three.
This was a solid technical showcase that continued to build the story of Stark and Lyons. Because it was short, the two only gave a glimpse of what they can fully do together, but it was a promising beginning.
In 2023, these two could have a really good stipulation match to blow off the feud at a major NXT event. While Stark got the win for now, Lyons is the long-term focus and will likely win the rivalry.
Result
Stark def. Lyons by pinfall.
Grade
B
Notable Moments
NXT Women's Tag Titles: Chance and Carter (c) vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Diamond Mine
- Chance planted Paxley with a headscissors takedown off the shoulders of Carter on the top rope for a nearfall that Nile broke up.
- Nile assisted Paxley in hitting an impressive corkscrew senton on Jayne.
- NXT showed a vignette highlighting Oro Mensah's love of the club night life.
Toxic Attraction tried to keep ring control throughout this match, but Katana Chance made sure Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were out of the way.
Kayden Carter reversed Ivy Nile's dragon sleeper into a pin for three while Chance stopped Tatum Paxley from breaking it up.
This was a very good spot-focused match where each team had a chance to shine. Nile and Paxley continue to look better as a tag team, finding chemistry in the ring that took months of training to bring together.
This was the right result as Toxic Attraction do not take the pin. That sets up a two-on-two title bout for NXT New Year's Evil or a main event spot on an upcoming NXT episode where the champions can truly put Dolin and Jayne behind them.
Result
Chance and Carter def. Toxic Attraction and Diamond Mine by pinfall to retain the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.
Grade
B+
Notable Moments
Carmelo Hayes Tells Apollo Crews to Get Behind Him in Line for the NXT Championship
- Melo got under Crews' skin in this interview, causing the trash talk to get serious.
- Booker T sat down with Perez, who explained that she had always bet on herself to succeed without fail.
- Pretty Deadly tried to convince New Day to give them a title shot, but the champions continued to give them impossible tasks before that rematch.
- Edris Enofé, Malik Blade and Odyssey Jones invited Ava Raine out for a night on the town, but Schism warned them that they were seeking temporary highs.
Apollo Crews put over Roxanne Perez's championship win. He turned to the NXT Championship, only to be interrupted by Carmelo Hayes, who wanted next shot at the title. The two agreed to a future match, though no date was set.
Crews is getting better at the subtle things on the mic, but he still struggles to deliver convincing dialogue. No matter how much personality he has, he cannot sell himself without coming off believable when speaking.
The A Champion helped him along, but despite Crews' former main roster status, Melo still comes off as the bigger star. They can have a very good match together though when the time is right.
Grade
C-
Notable Moments