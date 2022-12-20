MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa's Giants Press Conference Postponed over 'Medical Concern'

AP Photo/Nick Cammett

Carlos Correa's introductory press conference with the San Francisco Giants was postponed after a "medical concern arose" regarding his physical, according to a report from Ronald Blum of the Associated Press.

Per Blum, "One person confirmed that Tuesday's conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said that a medical issue was flagged during Correa's physical."

Correa, 28, signed a massive 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants on Dec. 13, one of the biggest moves of the MLB offseason.

He was one of many prominent players to take advantage of free agency; Trea Turner joined the Philadelphia Phillies, Justin Verlander signed with the New York Mets, Xander Bogaerts went to the San Diego Padres and Jacob deGrom inked with the Texas Rangers.

While Correa's talent is unmistakable, injuries have been an issue throughout his career, as he's only played 150 or more games in a regular season once. The fact that the press conference that was set for 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday was canceled will only add greater concern to the proceedings.

When healthy, Correa has been excellent throughout his career. The two-time All-Star, one-time champion and 2015 AL Rookie of the Year hit .291 with 22 homers, 64 RBI, 70 runs and a .834 OPS across 136 games in his lone season with the Minnesota Twins last year. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Houston Astros.

For San Francisco, Correa was just about the best consolation prize imaginable after failing to lure Aaron Judge away from the New York Yankees, who grew up as a fan of the Giants. Judge chose to remain in the Big Apple on a massive nine-year, $360 million deal.

But the Giants, looking to bolster their lineup, appeared to have locked down Correa, signed slugger Mitch Haniger and retained Joc Pederson. Now, the Correa addition is in some question.