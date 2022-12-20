Mets Rumors: Liam Hendriks Trade with White Sox Explored by NY, More Teams

David Berding/Getty Images

The New York Mets have showed interest in a potential trade for Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Heyman noted "many" other teams also like the reliever.

Michael Mayer of Metsmerized first reported the Mets contacted the White Sox about Hendriks.

The 32-year-old has spent the last two years in Chicago, posting a 2.66 ERA with 198 strikeouts in 128.2 innings and 75 total saves in this span.

Hendriks was even better during his previous two years with the Oakland Athletics, producing a 1.79 ERA, 0.897 WHIP and 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 99 appearances.

Not only does he have three All-Star selections over the last four years, but he's also received votes for Cy Young and MVP in this span.

It makes him a highly sought-after player despite a $14.33 million contract for 2023 and a $15 million club option in 2024 that automatically vests with a trade, per Spotrac.

The Mets have already shown money is not a problem this offseason while signing Edwin Diaz, Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Kodai Senga and more. The team currently has the highest payroll in the majors for 2023 at $282 million.

Adding Henriks would put the team another step toward contention while creating one of the best bullpens in baseball.

Diaz was the NL Hoffman Reliever Award last season after finishing with a 1.31 ERA and an incredible 17.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He will likely remain the team's closer after signing a five-year, $102 million contract in the offseason.

New York also added David Robertson, Brooks Raley and Elieser Hernandez this offseason to fill different roles in a mostly remade bullpen.

Hendriks could fill the eighth-inning role as part of a dominant back of the rotation for the Mets.

Of course, the interest around the league ensures this type of deal likely won't come cheap. New York has avoided trading its top prospects like Francisco Álvarez, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio, but the team might need to be more aggressive to land a proven player like Hendriks.