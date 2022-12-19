X

    Dorian Singer Transfers to Join Caleb Williams, USC; Pac-12's Leading WR Last Year

    TUCSON, AZ - SEPTEMBER 17: Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Dorian Singer #5 during a college football game between the North Dakota State Bison and the University of Arizona Wildcats on September 17, 2022 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    USC has made a significant addition to its offense for 2023 by securing a commitment from former Arizona star Dorian Singer.

    Singer announced Monday he's transferring to the Trojans:

    Singer caught 66 passes for a Pac-12-high 1,105 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games with the Wildcats in 2022. USC might have been sold when he torched its secondary for 141 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a 45-37 win for the Trojans on Oct. 29.

    The sophomore is the third Arizona player to transfer to USC, with cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and defensive lineman Kyon Barrs already making the move.

    Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley didn't waste any time when it came to the transfer portal after he first took the job. He added 20 players, a group headlined by Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, Mario Williams, Eric Gentry and Travis Dye.

    The strategy delivered results. USC finished the regular season at 11-2 and was one win away from making the College Football Playoff, while Caleb Williams was crowned the Heisman Trophy winner.

    By targeting Singer, Riley is hoping the offense doesn't miss a beat following the departure of Addison. While Addison failed to match the pace that helped him win the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2021, he led USC in the three major receiving categories (59 receptions, 875 yards and eight touchdowns).

    Singer, meanwhile, will get to contend for a CFP semifinal berth while starring in an offense that will be among the most closely followed in the country.

