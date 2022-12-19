Phillies' Sam Fuld Among Execs to Receive New Contract After World Series Appearance

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have rewarded the front office after a big 2022 season, announcing extensions through 2025 for general manager Sam Fuld and more Monday.

The Phillies reached the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and went on a surprising run to the World Series before falling to the Houston Astros in six games.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski received his own three-year extension in November, keeping him under contract through 2027.

