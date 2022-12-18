Michael Brantley, Astros Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $12M Contract in Free Agency

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The world champion Houston Astros are reportedly bringing back one of their veterans for the 2023 season.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, free-agent outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to re-sign with the Astros on a one-year, $12 million contract pending a physical.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Brantley can earn an additional $4 million in incentives.

Brantley has spent the last four seasons with the Astros. The 35-year-old played the first 10 years of his career with the Cleveland Guardians before joining Houston.

A five-time All-Star, Brantley is a consistent hitter when healthy. He was limited to 64 games in 2022 before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in August, and he finished the year with five home runs and 26 RBI while slashing .288/.370/.416. In his 14-year career, he has a slash line of .298/.356/.439.

Re-signing Brantley is another solid move for Houston as it reloads for another run to the World Series. The Astros signed former Chicago White Sox slugger and 2020 American League MVP José Abreu to a three-year, $58.5 million contract in November. However, they lost reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, who signed with the New York Mets in free agency.

Brantley provides Houston with added depth, as he can rotate in left field with Yordan Alvarez as well as at designated hitter. The veteran will look for a bounce-back performance in 2023.