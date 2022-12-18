X

    Falcons DC Dean Pees Hospitalized After On-field Pregame Collision with Saints Player

    Erin WalshDecember 18, 2022

    ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees of the Atlanta Falcons looks on prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has been hospitalized after suffering an injury during an on-field collision ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport).

    NFL analyst Cam Marino reports a Saints player ran into Pees during a kickoff drill.

    Justin Felder @Justin_FOX5

    It appears a member of Falcons staff was just carted off the field. Didn't see what happened. The person was being attended to by medical staff for a few minutes. <br>Working to find out who it was. <a href="https://t.co/hYmlxZHEWM">pic.twitter.com/hYmlxZHEWM</a>

    Frank Bush is set to serve as the team's interim defensive play caller on Sunday.

    A cart and stretcher came out to take Pees off the field. Medical staff stabilized his neck before placing him on the cart and transporting him to the hospital, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

    The Falcons said in their statement that Pees was "alert and responsive."

    Pees, 73, has been a defensive coordinator in the NFL for more than a decade. He entered the NFL as a linebackers coach for the New England Patriots in 2004 and became a defensive coordinator for the franchise in 2006.

    After his stop in New England, Pees joined the Baltimore Ravens as an inside linebackers coach in 2010 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2012. He also served as defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans before coming out of retirement and joining the Falcons in 2021.

    Pees is the oldest defensive coordinator in the NFL.

    The Falcons could be in trouble without their defensive coordinator on Sunday. They already entered the game with one of the NFL's worst defenses, allowing 380.6 yards per game—251.1 passing and 129.5 rushing.

    Additionally, they are allowing 24 points per game.

    The Falcons enter Sunday's game with a 5-8 record and still have a chance to win the NFC South.

