Frank Gore Jr. Told Dad 'I'm the Best in the Family' After Breaking NCAA Bowl Record

Frank Gore ranks third in NFL history in rushing yards, but his son Frank Gore Jr. might now be the superstar in the family.

The younger Gore set an NCAA bowl record Saturday with 329 rushing yards to help Southern Miss earn a 38-24 win over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl. After the game, he let his father hear it with some trash talk.

"I told him (about the record) when he came on the field and let him know that I'm the best in the family," he said, via ESPN.

The sophomore topped the previous record set by Appalachian State's Camerun Peoples in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl.

"Thanks to my O-line, they opened up a lot of good holes and got me into the secondary," Gore said. "As Coach (Will Hall) said, the first person could rarely tackle me. And if you're able to get down the field untouched, that leads to a lot of big plays."

