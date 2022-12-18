X

    World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony: Top Moments, Celebrities and More

    LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the closing ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
    Ahead of the highly anticipated 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina, fans were treated to the tournament's closing ceremony.

    Like the opening ceremony last month, Saturday's event at Lusail Stadium in Qatar featured plenty of music, dancing and colorful scenes.

    Spectators watching along were impressed by the show:

    Chris Flanagan @CFlanaganFFT

    The closing ceremony has begun, featuring flying whales. <a href="https://t.co/8cUhyroDq0">pic.twitter.com/8cUhyroDq0</a>

    Shamoon Hafez @ShamoonHafez

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> closing ceremony. <a href="https://t.co/jxOkqzfPQM">pic.twitter.com/jxOkqzfPQM</a>

    GTV SPORTS+ @mygtvsports

    The closing ceremony of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup2022</a> though 🤩🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GTVSports?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GTVSports</a> <a href="https://t.co/CGgHEB5t1F">pic.twitter.com/CGgHEB5t1F</a>

    Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella

    This closing ceremony is impressive. I must say. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/2HUJLqCluw">pic.twitter.com/2HUJLqCluw</a>

    Ian Katusiime @GenKatusiime

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCupFinal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCupFinal</a> Closing ceremony. We are underway. Beauty. Art. Finesse.

    InooroKe @inooroke

    Closing ceremony begins at the Lusail Stadium in Doha as the curtains come down on the 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals <a href="https://t.co/1BWqk0DtMG">pic.twitter.com/1BWqk0DtMG</a>

    George Addo Jnr @addojunr

    Qatar 🇶🇦have delivered one of the best World Cup tournaments. <br><br>Very colorful closing ceremony underway 🥰🥰🇶🇦 <a href="https://t.co/3xqOHIhVqg">pic.twitter.com/3xqOHIhVqg</a>

    LiveScore @livescore

    That closing ceremony 😍<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/6c4QM2l5UX">pic.twitter.com/6c4QM2l5UX</a>

    Marwan Ahmed @MarwanAhmed_KF

    This is an amazing final ceremony.

    Kafui Dey @KafuiDey

    Yet again, Qatar 🇶🇦 is showing that they know what they're about! <br><br>Beautiful closing ceremony <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a>

    In addition to the dancing, there was also a performance by Nigerian American Afrobeats star Davido:

    GoldMyneTV @GoldmyneTV

    Davido's performance for FIFA world cup Final in Qatar🇶🇦❤️ <a href="https://t.co/9jFidZsP8r">pic.twitter.com/9jFidZsP8r</a>

    Oluwashina Okeleji @oluwashina

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nigeria?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nigeria</a>'s Super Eagles didn't qualify for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qatar2022</a> but Nigerian Afrobeats star <a href="https://twitter.com/davido?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Davido</a> performed at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldCup</a> closing ceremony 👏🏿 <a href="https://t.co/sPzdTMUoVn">pic.twitter.com/sPzdTMUoVn</a>

    YabaLeftOnline @yabaleftonline

    Davido is a shining star 🌟

    Okon 'Ediye' Nya @iamOkon

    Davido representing Nigeria in the World Cup final. Proud moment for every naija person! Baddest! 🔥👏🏼🇳🇬🇳🇬 <a href="https://t.co/nzfML23TrC">pic.twitter.com/nzfML23TrC</a>

    Among the other performers Sunday were Ozuna and Gims singing "Arhbo," with Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal performing "Light the Sky."

    There was plenty of controversy surrounding the World Cup taking place in Qatar, but the on-field play created numerous memorable moments for players and fans.

    FIFA President Gianni Infantino said this event was "the best World Cup ever."

    It creates a lot to live up to in 2026 as the United States, Mexico and Canada co-host a 48-team tournament.

