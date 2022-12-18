World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony: Top Moments, Celebrities and More

Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Ahead of the highly anticipated 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina, fans were treated to the tournament's closing ceremony.

Like the opening ceremony last month, Saturday's event at Lusail Stadium in Qatar featured plenty of music, dancing and colorful scenes.

Spectators watching along were impressed by the show:

In addition to the dancing, there was also a performance by Nigerian American Afrobeats star Davido:

Among the other performers Sunday were Ozuna and Gims singing "Arhbo," with Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal performing "Light the Sky."

There was plenty of controversy surrounding the World Cup taking place in Qatar, but the on-field play created numerous memorable moments for players and fans.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said this event was "the best World Cup ever."

It creates a lot to live up to in 2026 as the United States, Mexico and Canada co-host a 48-team tournament.