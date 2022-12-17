MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested in J.D. Martinez After Not Extending Qualifying Offer

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Veteran slugger J.D. Martinez didn't receive a qualifying offer to return to the Boston Red Sox, but that reportedly doesn't mean a reunion is an impossibility.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Red Sox are one of the teams interested in signing Martinez this offseason.

The 35-year-old spent the last five years in Boston after he signed a $110 million contract in 2018. He previously played for the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks, but he was one of the most productive hitters in the majors during his time with the Red Sox.

Upon his arrival, Martinez helped lead Boston to a World Series championship. He was also the 2018 recipient of the American League Hank Aaron Award, which is given to the best hitter in each league, and he became the first player in MLB history to win two Silver Slugger Awards in a single season, one as an outfielder and one as a designated hitter.

The five-time All-Star was selected to the Midsummer Classic four times during his tenure with the Red Sox.

In 2022, Martinez hit .274/.341/.448 with 16 home runs and 62 RBI in 139 games. The 12-year pro can still be a consistent source of power in the middle of a lineup.

While the Red Sox likely have a good chance of re-signing Martinez, they are not alone in their pursuit of him. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Dan Hayes and Andy McCullough reported earlier this week that the New York Mets have shown interest in Martinez as well, and owner Steve Cohen has not been shy about breaking the bank to land a difference-maker.