Oregon TE Cam McCormick Granted 9th Year of Eligibility by NCAA; Undecided on Future

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick announced Friday that he was granted a ninth year of college eligibility by the NCAA.

According to James Crepea of The Oregonian, McCormick divulged that he requested the extra year of eligibility after he tore his Achilles in September 2021. He also noted that he is undecided if he will return for another collegiate season in 2023:

"I've thought about it; it's a tough decision. I'm not totally keen on what my decision is going to be yet. I'm going to continue to enjoy this game with my teammates and make the decision after the game. ... I couldn't imagine doing nine. If anything, I applied for it just to have it after Ohio State last year. I tore my Achilles and thankfully was able to get it. The option's there, I do have it. Whether I use it, it's in the air. Thinking about returning for a year eight."

If McCormick pursues an NFL career rather than return to Oregon next season, his final game with the Ducks will be the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina on Dec. 28.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.