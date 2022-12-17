5-Star QB Dylan Raiola, No. 1 Prospect in Class of 2024, Decommits from Ohio State

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2024, quarterback Dylan Raiola, has decommitted from Ohio State, his family told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.com on Saturday.



"Everything is back on the table," his father, Dominic Raiola, told Wiltfong. "His process is almost like it's restarting. It's not closed off to anybody."

The 6'3", 220-pound Raiola, from Chandler, Arizona, had offers from many of the biggest programs in the country, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon, Texas, Nebraska and USC, among others.

He verbally committed to Ohio State on May 9 but decided to reopen the recruiting process.

"We have a lot of respect for that program. We have a lot of respect for coach [Ryan] Day. It's just where Dylan is at right now," his father added, per Adam Gorney of Rivals.



His re-opened recruitment will make him the top priority for a number of programs, given his immense potential. The ties to Nebraska in particular are hard to ignore:

Chris Singletary of 247Sports.com offered the following scouting report on Raiola, in part:

"A young player who has very few holes in his game even with two more years of high school left. Ahead of the curve mechanically and possesses the arm strength that puts him in elite company. The more he plays and has reps his decision making and feel will only get faster and become second nature. Should become a Power Five starter for multiple years and a potential all-conference selection with NFL Draft early-round upside."

It won't be until 2024 that Raiola is even on a college campus as a student-athlete. But his decommitment from a powerhouse such as Ohio State is nonetheless one of the biggest stories in the recruiting world.