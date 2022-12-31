Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Alabama After Bowl Game

0 of 3

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

For the 15th straight year, Alabama has collected 10-plus victories and dropped no more than three games. The 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl wrapped up the Crimson Tide's season at 11-2.

For about 96 percent of FBS programs, that's a fine season. Relative to Bama standards, however, 2022 was a failure.

Nick Saban's program didn't win an SEC championship or reach the College Football Playoff for only the second time in the last decade. An early November loss to LSU ended Alabama's hopes of redemption after losing to conference foe Georgia in the national title game last season.

When the Crimson Tide sprint on to the field in 2023, the roster will be significantly different, as quarterback Bryce Young and edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. leave Tuscaloosa and a new wave of top talent will arrive.