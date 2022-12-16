X

    NFL Rumors: Buccaneers' Tom Brady Expected to Retire After Season by Most Insiders

    Adam WellsDecember 16, 2022

    SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Despite speculation that Tom Brady could return for a 24th year in 2023, there's a growing belief from NFL insiders he will walk away at the end of this season.

    Per The Athletic's Mike Jones, a majority of insiders "believe" Brady will likely retire when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season wraps up.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.