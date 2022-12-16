X

    Twitter Touts Yankees' 'Stacked as Hell' Rotation After Carlos Rodon's $162M Contract

    Erin WalshDecember 16, 2022

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Carlos Rodon #16 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Oracle Park on September 14, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    The New York Yankees are going to have one of the best rotations in baseball in 2023.

    The Yankees signed free-agent pitcher Carlos Rodón to a six-year, $162 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday. He joins a rotation that already included Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino.

    Rodón, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Chicago White Sox, had a breakout campaign in 2021. He went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 132.2 innings across 24 starts en route to his first All-Star Game selection.

    He signed with the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 2022 season and earned his second straight All-Star Game selection after going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 237 strikeouts in 178 innings across 31 starts.

    Rodón will be expected to replicate that success in Pinstripes in 2023 and beyond as the Yankees hope to win their first World Series title in more than a decade.

    MLB Twitter is already hyped about the signing and the Yankees' "stacked" 2023 rotation:

    Randy Wilkins @pamsson

    The Yankees starting rotation is stacked as hell. I love it. They told us they were gonna make moves this winter and they're doing it. They're not done either.

    Dan Federico @DanJFederico

    It was always just a matter of time. Yankees had their sights on Rodon since day one and did not want to go past six years. <br><br>On paper, this gives the Yankees one of the best rotation in history. A long way to go but doesn't get much better than Cole-Rodon-Sevy-Nestor-Montas <a href="https://t.co/NePD6wbr6i">https://t.co/NePD6wbr6i</a>

    Justin Shackil @JustinShackil

    Rodón is an exciting addition to an already impressive Yankees rotation. They are now a better team than the one they ended the season with.

    Jack "CouRage" Dunlop @CouRageJD

    Stacked starting rotation if everyone remains healthy. Hugeeeeee

    Andy Martino @martinonyc

    Huge get to make the Yankees better than last season, when team won AL East. And Frankie Montas is still there as an x-factor. <a href="https://t.co/YFrmfbok13">https://t.co/YFrmfbok13</a>

    Bronx Pinstripes @BronxPinstripes

    Fangraphs now ranks the Yankees rotation as the best in baseball (ahead of the Mets) <a href="https://t.co/heckoFqH1s">pic.twitter.com/heckoFqH1s</a>

    Yair Rosenberg @Yair_Rosenberg

    Projected Yankees rotation:<br><br>Cole<br>Rodon<br>Severino<br>Nestor<br>Montas<br><br>Seems good. <a href="https://t.co/518kZysSBK">https://t.co/518kZysSBK</a>

    Jon B. Wolfsthal @JBWolfsthal

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Yankees?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Yankees</a> are tired of screwing around and I have the feeling they are not done yet.

    Bobby Thompson @BThomps81

    Yankees adding Rondon is huge. Gives the team a legit number two SP behind Gerritt Cole.

    David Lennon @DPLennon

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a> get big rotation boost at reasonable price. NY is the center of the baseball universe this offseason. <a href="https://t.co/f6wI4DajuA">https://t.co/f6wI4DajuA</a>

    Gary Sheffield Jr. @GarysheffieldJr

    Yankees have plenty work to do but re-signing Judge and bringing in Carlos Rodon is a nice start. Couple trades I like out there 👀

    Dan Graca @DanGraca

    I haven't felt this good about the Yankees starting pitching in years. Truthfully

    The Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball for a while now, but they have been lacking the extra piece to get them over the hump and into the World Series. Could Rodón be the missing piece to the puzzle?

    Only time will tell.

