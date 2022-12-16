Twitter Touts Yankees' 'Stacked as Hell' Rotation After Carlos Rodon's $162M Contract

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are going to have one of the best rotations in baseball in 2023.

The Yankees signed free-agent pitcher Carlos Rodón to a six-year, $162 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday. He joins a rotation that already included Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino.

Rodón, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Chicago White Sox, had a breakout campaign in 2021. He went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 132.2 innings across 24 starts en route to his first All-Star Game selection.

He signed with the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 2022 season and earned his second straight All-Star Game selection after going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 237 strikeouts in 178 innings across 31 starts.

Rodón will be expected to replicate that success in Pinstripes in 2023 and beyond as the Yankees hope to win their first World Series title in more than a decade.

MLB Twitter is already hyped about the signing and the Yankees' "stacked" 2023 rotation:

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball for a while now, but they have been lacking the extra piece to get them over the hump and into the World Series. Could Rodón be the missing piece to the puzzle?

Only time will tell.